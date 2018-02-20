Miami students will see eight new representatives speaking on their behalf in the Miami University Associated Student Government (ASG). The current board elected eight new Senators in a series of special elections in its Tuesday Feb. 13 session in 304 Harrison Hall.

A total of seven candidates ran for Off-Campus Senator, and three were elected.

The first elected off-campus Senator was junior Monica Venzke. She is fundraising chair of her sorority, Phi Sigma Sigma, and is also Resident Assistant (RA).

Senior Heteng Xu also won an off-campus seat. An international student double majoring in economics and arts management, Xu expressed interest in forming a stronger connection between domestic and international students.

Alex Boster, a senior, was the third student to win an off-campus seat. Boster is a double major in political science and comparative religion. Up until last Friday, Boster also served as one of the two Student Trustees on Miami’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and will be continuing her dual role as a student leader at Miami with her new position on ASG.

After the off-campus Senate seats were filled, multiple students gave their stump speeches for a variety of on-campus seats.

Junior Licheng Yu was elected as the College of Creative Arts Academic Senator. An interactive media studies major, Yu is seeking to connect Chinese and American students with his new position.

Sophomore Worley Stidham won the 4th district on-campus senator seat. Stidham is a cross-college double major, studying theater and political science.

The next seat to be elected was the Farmer School of Business Academic Senator, which junior Erin Hays took. Hays is a finance major in FSB, and her administration experience includes being an RA.

The 2nd District on-campus seat was won by sophomore Tanmay Kulraj Bedi. As an international student from India majoring in mechanical engineering, Kulraj Bedi wants to maximize safety on campus.

Junior Connor Mallegg won the final seat of the night, and was elected to the 7th District on-campus senator. A general engineering major, Mallegg has administrative experience through participating on the executive board of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta.

A total of eight students were elected to administrative positions throughout the meeting. The next ASG meeting will be held next Tuesday, and the group will be returning to 111 Harrison Hall while the Joslin Senate Chamber in the Armstrong Student Center is being remodeled.

