Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) heard a report on potentially reforming the one-door policy and elected new senators at their meeting on Oct. 23.

Junior Mike Meleka attended a meeting with administrators about the Ingress Policy, better known as the one-door policy. This rule was instituted early in the spring 2018 semester and requires residence halls to lock all but one door from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Meleka, who serves as the secretary for on-campus affairs for ASG, joined two resident assistants (RAs) at the meeting. One concern some senators had about the policy was that no students were involved in the decision. This meeting was an attempt to rectify that.

Meleka said administrators are conflicted over whether to change the policy, but he is working to compromise with them and to consider each dorm on a case-by-case basis.

Later, elections were held for open seats for an off-campus senator, a member of the steering committee, and a senator in the 2nd District, which includes Stonebridge Hall, Beechwoods Hall, Hillcrest Hall and Maplestreet Station.

Sophomore Halle Campbell ran against first-year Kirby Cooper for the 2nd District seat.

During Campbell’s speech in front of the senate, she articulated her experience of being a student orientation undergraduate leader (SOUL) this past summer and how that ignited a passion to advocate for her peers.

Cooper explained that she attended community college during high school and was the student body president on their campus.

After both candidates were given a chance to answer questions, the senate debated and ultimately confirmed Campbell to fill the open seat.

Junior Adrian Radilla ran unopposed and was elected for the off-campus senator position. He served on senate last year, and he articulated what he accomplished on senate in the past and what he hopes to further address in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

The last election was for the steering committee which is a group of senators that look at proposed bills and decide what to put on the agenda for each week’s meetings. Sophomore Jannie Kamara was appointed by the speaker of the senate to the committee, and the rest of senate was allowed to elect one more member.

Sophomore Atticus Block ran against Radilla for the open spot on the steering committee, and Block was eventually chosen.

There was also an open 6th District seat up for election, but no one ran for that position.

