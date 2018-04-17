Miami University Associated Student Government (ASG) elected seven current members to cabinet positions on Tuesday, April 10.

Sophomore Cole Hankins was re-elected as speaker of the senate. Hankins is a double major in political science and marketing in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) and the Farmer School of Business (FSB), respectively.

Four candidates ran for the position for speaker which faced the most competition Tuesday evening. District 2 on-campus senator Kelleigh Beatty, 7th district off-campus senator Bradley Davis, and senator for the College of Education, Health and Society (CEHS), Julia Koenig ran against Hankins.

Junior Caroline Weimer was re-elected as the secretary of finance. Weimer is an accounting major in FSB, and she ran unopposed.

Additionally, junior William Hoffman was elected as the secretary of the treasury. Hoffman is a finance major in FSB. He currently serves in ASG as a 2nd district off-campus senator and also ran unopposed.

Following Hoffman’s election, junior Michael Meleka was elected as the secretary for on-campus affairs. Meleka ran unopposed and is a business economics major in FSB while currently serving as the RA senator for ASG.

The position of secretary for governmental relations was filled again by junior Cecilia Comerford. Comerford is a double major in diplomacy and global politics and individualized studies in the CAS and she ran unopposed.

First year Jasmine Adkins was elected as the secretary for advancement and alumni affairs. Adkins is a double major in premedical studies and human capital management and leadership in FSB. She currently serves on ASG as a district 1 on-Campus senator, and she also ran for her seat unopposed.

The final election of the night was for the position of secretary for diversity and inclusion, which junior Courtney Rose was re-elected to. She ran against district 3 on-campus senator Adrian Radilla and district 6 on-campus senator Samantha Galarza for the seat. Earlier this month, Rose also ran as one of the student body vice president candidates in this year’s ASG presidential election. She is an English education major in CEHS.

Further cabinet elections will be held at this week’s ASG meetings.

tilbear@miamioh.edu

Comments