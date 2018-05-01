Political tensions are high on college campuses around the country, potentially more so than they’ve ever been. With such alienating topics, from abortions to racial tensions to our president himself, it would be almost laughable for us as a community to try and keep the peace; people must vocalize their opinions. It’s the only way to bring about change.

That being said, we can reasonably assume that there are mixed emotions about the anti-abortion club Students for Life’s displays being vandalized, which has occurred on more than one occasion this school year. On one hand, under the First Amendment and the Miami’s supervision, Students for Life is allowed to express their beliefs in a way that doesn’t violate anyone else’s rights. On the other hand, certain other organizations and groups are allowed to operate under the First Amendment and the supervision of our government itself which are deemed offensive to many people. So which category does Students for Life fall under?

Some students feel as if having an anti-abortion student organization on campus is, in fact, very offensive. One student, wishing to remain anonymous, told me, “It’s my body: I can do with it what I want. And anyone on campus that represents any other opinion on the topic is fueling a movement that will ultimately end my right to my own body.”

Other students feel as if having either a pro- or anti-abortion organization on campus is inappropriate for the students whose main focus is their education. “It’s not like this is Congress or the Senate. I’m just trying to learn and get good grades. My education is so important to me and these arguments of ‘who is right and who is wrong’ just seem like distractions,” another student told me.

Some students that I interviewed could even stand to mention that the vandalization and tearing down of Students for Life’s posters and displays was the student body’s way of expressing their reaction to the opinions of their club. We can argue until we’re blue, but the these facts are obvious: this blatant vandalization of foreign property is not protected by the First Amendment, and the club certainly does not appreciate their displays being torn down and vandalized. The question of what to do from here remains with the student body and Miami itself.

