Miami University junior and Hamilton native Daniel “Danny” Ivers is running for Hamilton City Council. At just 20 years old, Ivers’ potential win would make him the youngest city councilor in Hamilton’s history.

Ivers, who attends Miami’s regional campus in Hamilton, wants to bring his generation’s voice to a larger platform and make a difference, which inspired him to run in the election.

“They want to attract young people to the city,” Ivers said. “So having that young perspective on City Council [is important] to generate those kinds of ideas and be a part of the decision-making process for the future of the city.”

Ivers’ interest in politics began during the 2016 presidential election. He attended many rallies for different presidential candidates, but found a particular interest in Donald Trump’s campaign.

“He wasn’t a typical candidate at the time,” Ivers said. “No one expected him to go as far as he is now. So, it’s interesting to see how it all played out.”

The same can be said about Ivers and his campaign.

At 20 years old, he isn’t a run-of-the-mill candidate. Initially, Ivers was concerned about how the public would feel about his age and decision to run, but he has been met with unexpected reactions.

Ivers wants to improve the city’s infrastructure in hopes of bringing in new businesses and, potentially, new jobs. He supports the construction of Spooky Nook in Hamilton, which, when built, will become the largest indoor sports facility in the United States. This facility is estimated to bring 100 full-time positions and 365 part-time positions.

“Occasionally, people will say, ‘How old are you?’ or ‘You look too young,’” Ivers said. “But after I relay my message to them and what I’m going for, they don’t say ‘Well, I’m not going to vote for you because you’re too young.’ I don’t get it as much as I thought I would. Because when they hear me and hear my message, they resonate with it.”

Ivers hopes his young age will be a catalyst for more diversity on city council.

As a Hamilton native, Ivers has built a special connection with the city and its citizens. He attends every community event he can, and has helped a few handfuls register to vote. If elected, above all else, he said he plans to keep the people first.

“My passion is the city, and I want to keep the city on the right track for the future,” Ivers said.

Ivers has the support of a few prominent figures in the Hamilton community, including Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

“I like him. He’s everywhere you go; he wants to be involved,” Jones said. “I think he’d be an asset.”

Jones says some people doubt Ivers because of his age, but he thinks Ivers has what it takes to make an impact.

“I’m for giving him a chance,” Jones said. “Just because people are older, and they are in these positions, doesn’t make them the greatest at everything they do.”

But this campaign season has not been easy for Ivers. He has to balance being a college student, working part-time at Henry’s Candy Company and running for council. This semester, he is taking his classes online to alleviate some of his stress, but Ivers admits he has a lot of responsibilities on his plate.

“It definitely does get overwhelming sometimes, but it’s worth it,” Ivers said.

Ivers hopes his run will be an inspiration to others to persevere, and a message to young people that they can do anything they put their minds to.

“I think [my campaign] gives hope to our future,” Ivers said. “I think it gives hope that if you put in enough hard work, you can do it — whatever your dream is and whatever your passion is.”

Election Day is Nov. 5, with early voting beginning a month prior. There will be a candidate forum on Oct. 10 at the Miami’s Hamilton campus where he will defend his platform against other candidates, two of which hold seats now.

@briah_lumpkins

lumpkibm@miamioh.edu

Comments