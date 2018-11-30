A car caught fire in Miami University’s North Garage near Farmer School of Business on Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

Haolin Xi, a sophomore Japanese major, noticed smoke coming from the hood of his Audi A4 immediately after parking in the garage. He exited the vehicle and saw the smoke had been replaced by flames. Xi poured a bottle of water on the fire, to no avail. He then flagged down a woman who called the police on his behalf.

No other vehicles were harmed by the fire, and it was quickly doused by the garage’s sprinkler system and contained by the Miami University Police Department (MUPD) and Oxford Fire Department (OFD) first responders. According to the notice posted on myMiami, one MUPD officer was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

Benton Hall, which is situated on top of the garage, was evacuated, but the fire alarm system did not go off and students were not notified until professors were told to evacuate the students.

Xi is unsure of what caused the fire to start.

carlintm@miamioh.edu

brunnsj@miamioh.edu

Comments