On Saturday night, Millett Hall was teeming with audience members anxious to witness Miami University Fashion & Design’s 11th annual show.

Family members and alumni squeezed around the runway, weaving through the venue, and students crowded the seats above the floor. A little girl at the edge of the runway, hair pulled back in a flowery headband, strained against her mother’s grip as she tried to escape and locate someone she knew. Behind her sat a guy clutching flowers to be delivered after the show.

Black-clad photographers crouched at the edges of the crowd and hoisted their cameras up as Millett’s overhead lights went down. Piano notes fluttered from the corner of the room, and spotlights were thrust upon the runway. Sparks and smoke drifted from behind the curtain concealing the models and designers under the fluorescent “#MUFD” sign.

Around 7:40 p.m., the piano flickered out, replaced by a pulsating beat. The first model emerged from behind the curtain, draped in a white gown and enveloped in a cloud of black smoke.

MUFD has rebranded; before this year, they were a club, not an organization. According to PR and Marketing Co-Director Steele Fitzwater, they realized that they wanted to represent something bigger than an on-campus club. They host at least three events a year in addition to their annual fashion show and boast over 200 active members.

Fitzwater, who joined two years ago as a model, says the organization is truly unique and provides members with opportunities to explore all aspects of the fashion industry — not just modeling and design.

“It was something I enjoyed because of the people,” said Fitzwater. “The people that I met and the people who are involved in the organization . . . I think that the group itself is a group [that believes] that everyone has potential.”

Aveda serves as the show’s primary sponsor, along with the College of Creative Arts, Associated Student Government and Cintas. Most of the show’s ticket profits go to their organization, but a portion is also contributed to a scholarship fund for Miami’s fashion program’s winter New York trip.

Of course, it’s not a fashion show without models. Like the show, MUFD models defy fashion industry norms.

“We don’t just look for models who are the typical runway style,” said Fitzwater. “We’re not just searching for people who are tall and thin. What we’re trying to do is find people who are confident and who are comfortable with themselves.”

Though the process for finding models started early, official rehearsals started just nine weeks before the show. Model Buse Onen said there was a lot to learn in that period of time.

“We all learned the right way to catwalk, pose and show your personality through your walk,” said Onen.

The show displayed the work of 22 student designers, each collection showcasing anywhere between two and six ensembles. Most collections had an obvious theme, such as Pollen or Darker than Dark, with certain color schemes or motifs connecting the pieces.

The overarching theme was black and white, though it didn’t stifle personal designer creativity; rather, it complemented it. The first collection, Tonalita di Bianco, boasted a series of all-white designs, while other collections were heavily influenced by black-and-white tones.

Each designer had a unique take on fashion, influenced by a mix of culture and personal experience, and inspiration radiated throughout the show.

MUFD wants to give its members a real taste of the fashion industry, and as such, the show was conducted with the utmost professionalism. The stage was designed to emulate a high-fashion setup, and VIP seats lined the runway.

“As a person that wants to pursue a career in the fashion industry, MUFD has helped me get an experience and insight to how the industry is” Onen said. “It allowed me to network with alumni and professionals within the industry.”

Last year’s show drew just under 1,000 attendees, and MUFD predicts this year, they’ll net a few hundred more.

“It’s a year-long thing,” said Fitzwater. “This is kind of our pinnacle event every year, and it’s the thing that we are about to be the most proud of.”

